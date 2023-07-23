Upcoming slo-pitch world series to pump $3.4M into Kamloops economy, organizer says

Photo: NSA

The National Softball Association is hosting its Co-ed Slo-pitch World Series once again this year at the Tournament Capital Ranch, and organizers say it could mean $3.4 million for the Kamloops economy.

The tournament has been taking place in Kamloops for about five years. Prior to that, it was held in Calgary.

NSA event co-ordinator Darlene Bowman said the tournament will have about 150 teams, with more than 2,600 athletes competing.

With the large number of participants, Bowman said Kamloops should expect a significant economic impact.

Bowman said Tourism Kamloops told her the city can expect around $3.4 million spent during the event.

“It's a good weekend for Kamloops, that's for sure,” she said.

The tournament will take place from Aug. 31 to Sept. 4, with each team guaranteed to play five games.

Teams will be travelling from Saskatchewan, Alberta, Newfoundland, the Northwest Territories and across B.C.

The event will have beer gardens from GW, camping onsite for participants, and cash prizes.