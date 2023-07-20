Amber Alert update: Mother last seen in Kamloops on July 15

Photo: RCMP Verity Bolton in Kamloops, B.C.

Surrey RCMP say Verity Bolton, the mother associated with a province-wide Amber Alert, was last seen in Kamloops on July 15.

Police have released updated photos and details in connection to the alert activated Wednesday.

Aurora Bolton, 8, and Joshuah Bolton, 10, were reported missing on July 18. The children were vacationing with their mother and she did not return them to their father at the agreed upon time.

When the alert was issued on July 19, police said the trio were last seen in Kelowna on June 30.

Investigators have now been able to confirm that Verity Bolton was in a Kamloops, B.C. grocery shopping on July 15.

"Based on a review of the video surveillance, the children were not seen in the store. At the time Verity Bolton was dressed in all black, wearing a black baseball cap and black sunglasses," said Surrey RCMP media relations officer Cpl. Vanessa Munn.

“Our investigators are following up on all tips received and continue to pursue all possible investigative avenues to bring Aurora and Joshuah home safely,” added Munn.

“Anyone who knows the current whereabouts of Verity, Aurora or Joshuah is asked to immediately call 911.”

Police have also released images of the truck and trailer which is described as a white bumper pull horse/utility style trailer being towed by a dark blue 2012 Dodge Ram 2500, with B.C. license plate SJ2708.

The Surrey RCMP Serious Crime Unit is in charge of the investigation and is actively liaising with Kamloops RCMP.

According to the BC RCMP, an Amber Alert is intended only for the most serious, time-critical child abduction cases. It is not intended for cases involving parental abductions, except in life-threatening situations.

During a press conference Wednesday, Cpl. Munn said police believe the children are "at risk."

Police say they're concerned about Verity's ability to care for the children and believe she's taking steps to not return them to their father.