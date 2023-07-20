Amber Alert update: Mother believed to also be travelling with her father, boyfriend

Photo: RCMP Verity Bolton in Kamloops, B.C.

UPDATE 4:25 p.m.

Police say Verity Bolton, the mother associated with a province-wide Amber Alert for two missing children, is also believed to be traveling with her father and boyfriend.

Surrey RCMP held a news conference Thursday to update the public on the search for Aurora Bolton, 8, and Joshuah Bolton, 10. Police issued an Amber Alert for the children Wednesday after they were reported missing by their father.

The two children left Surrey, B.C. in the care of their mother on June 28 for a planned camping trip in Kelowna. That camping reservation in Kelowna ended up being canceled, and the children were not returned to their father as expected on July 17. They were reported missing the following day.

The latest information places Verity Bolton in a Kamloops grocery store on July 15. Based on a review of video surveillance, the children were not seen in the store. At that time, Verity Bolton was dressed all in all black, wearing a black baseball cap and black sunglasses.

Cpl. Vanessa Munn said Thursday afternoon it is believed Verity Bolton is likely travelling with her father, Robert Bolton, 74, and her boyfriend, Abraxas Glazov, 53. Police could not provide details about either man.

The last time the two children were seen was on July 7 in Merritt, while they were passing through the community, in the company of their mother and two men.

RCMP on Thursday morning released images of a dirty dark blue 2012 Dodge Ram 2500, with B.C. license plate SJ2708, that was pulling a white bumper pull horse trailer. Investigators believe Verity Bolton, two men and children are travelling with that vehicle.

Police say the group is also believed to be in possession of an additional, large travel trailer. Photos of that trailer are not available yet but will be released.

“The Surrey RCMP Serious Crime Unit has assumed conduct of the investigation and is actively liaising with Kamloops RCMP,” said Munn. “Investigators are following up on all tips received and continue to pursue all possible investigative avenues to bring Aurora and Joshua home safely.”

Aurora and Joshuah's immediate family shared a statement through the police.

"Our family would like to thank the RCMP for their ceaseless efforts as well as the public, who are sharing the Amber Alert and have been calling in with tips. Our entire family is devastated by recent events. We ask everyone if they could continue to be vigilant in looking for Josh and Aurora, who we miss greatly and hope they will be returned home safe very soon. Our family is respectfully asking for privacy at this time."

Cpl. Munn said Thursday they remain incredibly concerned for the wellbeing of the children and the mother’s ability to care for them.

She said there is no indication that they have left B.C. at this time. Investigators have received a “large” number of tips and sightings that they are working through.

Anyone who sees Verity Bolton or the two children should call 911 immediately.

ORIGINAL 1:40 p.m.

Surrey RCMP say Verity Bolton, the mother associated with a province-wide Amber Alert, was last seen in Kamloops on July 15.

Police have released updated photos and details in connection to the alert activated Wednesday.

Aurora Bolton, 8, and Joshuah Bolton, 10, were reported missing on July 18. The children were vacationing with their mother and she did not return them to their father at the agreed upon time.

When the alert was issued on July 19, police said the trio were last seen in Kelowna on June 30.

Investigators have now been able to confirm that Verity Bolton was in a Kamloops, B.C. grocery shopping on July 15.

"Based on a review of the video surveillance, the children were not seen in the store. At the time Verity Bolton was dressed in all black, wearing a black baseball cap and black sunglasses," said Surrey RCMP media relations officer Cpl. Vanessa Munn.

“Our investigators are following up on all tips received and continue to pursue all possible investigative avenues to bring Aurora and Joshuah home safely,” added Munn.

“Anyone who knows the current whereabouts of Verity, Aurora or Joshuah is asked to immediately call 911.”

Police have also released images of the truck and trailer which is described as a white bumper pull horse/utility style trailer being towed by a dark blue 2012 Dodge Ram 2500, with B.C. license plate SJ2708.

The Surrey RCMP Serious Crime Unit is in charge of the investigation and is actively liaising with Kamloops RCMP.

According to the BC RCMP, an Amber Alert is intended only for the most serious, time-critical child abduction cases. It is not intended for cases involving parental abductions, except in life-threatening situations.

During a press conference Wednesday, Cpl. Munn said police believe the children are "at risk."

Police say they're concerned about Verity's ability to care for the children and believe she's taking steps to not return them to their father.

Photo: RCMP Dark blue 2012 Dodge Ram 2500, British Columbia license plate SJ2708.