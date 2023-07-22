BC Conservative Leader Rustad hosting meet and greet in Merritt

Photo: Conservative Party of BC

Conservative Party of BC Leader John Rustad will be visiting Merritt on Tuesday to host a meet and greet as part of his cross-B.C. tour.

The meet and greet will take place at the Merritt Civic Centre, 1950 Mamette Ave., at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

The Conservative Party of BC said Rustad is vowing to protect forestry, mining and farming in B.C.

The party said it is "dedicated to lowering taxes, balancing the budget, expanding natural resource development, scrapping the carbon tax, reducing health-care wait times, and cracking down on violent crime."

The former BC Liberal cabinet minister joined the Conservatives last February and was acclaimed as the BC party leader in March.

Rustad previously served as a BC Liberal cabinet minister before being dumped from the party’s caucus after retweeting comments that questioned the role of carbon dioxide in climate change.

Rustad, who was born and raised in Prince George, has served as the Nechako Lakes MLA since 2005.