Sandman Centre opens as cooling centre as Kamloops heat warning issued

Photo: Kristen Holliday Overlanders Beach pictured on Wednesday, July 19.

The Sandman Centre concourse is opening for the second time this summer to provide residents with relief from the heat.

The City of Kamloops announced the cooling centre will open at noon as Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for the Thompson-Okanagan and Fraser Canyon regions.

The Sandman Centre, located at 300 Lorne Street, will be open until 8 p.m. Thursday. The cooling centre will operate from noon until 8 p.m. daily until the end of the heat wave.

According to Environment Canada, an "unseasonably hot period” is expected to persist for the next two days, with daytime high temperatures between 35 C and 38 C.

Overnight lows are forecast to be about 18 C.

Environment Canada said daytime temperatures are expected to drop into the low 30s this weekend, but in Lytton, overnight lows will remain elevated.

Thompson-Okanagan and Fraser Canyon residents are warned to take precautions in the heat and check in with neighbours and loved ones who might be vulnerable to high temperatures.

“The risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors,” Environment Canada in a statement.

Residents are encouraged to seek out cool places like tree-shaded areas, swimming pools or air conditioned buildings.

“Environment Canada and local medical health officers expect an increase in health and safety risks from heat, and are advising the public to take precautions,” the statement said.