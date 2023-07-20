IH urges Kamloops residents to prepare as heat warning issued

Photo: Kristen Holliday Overlanders Beach pictured on Wednesday, July 19.

UPDATE: 3:22 p.m.

Interior Health is advising South Thompson and Kamloops residents to be aware of heat-related illnesses and prepare for hot temperatures after a heat warning was issued for the region.

Environment Canada is predicting daytime highs between 35 C and 38 C and overnight lows near 18 C for the next two days.

“Everyone is susceptible to heat-related illness. It is important to monitor yourself, family members, neighbours and friends during hot weather,” Interior Health said in a statement.

The health authority said residents should take time to check in with people who might be at risk for heat-related illness, especially older adults, people who live alone, and those with mental illnesses and pre-existing health conditions.

People should ensure their air conditioners are in good working order. For those without air conditioning, the health authority suggested finding a place in the community to cool off — including libraries, movie theatres, malls or outdoor spaces with shade and running water.

The Sandman Centre concourse in downtown Kamloops will be opened as a cooling centre between 12 p.m. and 8 p.m. daily, until Environment Canada's heat warning is lifted.

“Keep track of temperatures in your home using a thermostat or thermometer,” the health authority said, noting sustained indoor temperatures over 31 C can be dangerous for people susceptible to heat.

Residents are encouraged to drink water to stay hydrated, take it easy during the hottest parts of the day, and to take immediate action to cool down if they experience symptoms of heat-related illness, including headaches and dizziness.

For emergencies, including heat stroke-related symptoms like loss of consciousness, confusion, disorientation and severe nausea, people should call 911. Residents are advised to call HealthLinkBC at 811 to speak with a nurse for less urgent health issues.

More information on preparing for hot temperatures can be found on the BC Centre for Disease Control website.

ORIGINAL: 12:06 p.m.

The Sandman Centre concourse is opening for the second time this summer to provide residents with relief from the heat.

The City of Kamloops announced the cooling centre will open at noon as Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for the Thompson-Okanagan and Fraser Canyon regions.

The Sandman Centre, located at 300 Lorne Street, will be open until 8 p.m. Thursday. The cooling centre will operate from noon until 8 p.m. daily until the end of the heat wave.

According to Environment Canada, an "unseasonably hot period” is expected to persist for the next two days, with daytime high temperatures between 35 C and 38 C.

Overnight lows are forecast to be about 18 C.

Environment Canada said daytime temperatures are expected to drop into the low 30s this weekend, but in Lytton, overnight lows will remain elevated.

Thompson-Okanagan and Fraser Canyon residents are warned to take precautions in the heat and check in with neighbours and loved ones who might be vulnerable to high temperatures.

“The risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors,” Environment Canada in a statement.

Residents are encouraged to seek out cool places like tree-shaded areas, swimming pools or air conditioned buildings.

“Environment Canada and local medical health officers expect an increase in health and safety risks from heat, and are advising the public to take precautions,” the statement said.