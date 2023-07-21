Mounties still won't say whether any arrests made in March slaying

Photo: RCMP Jo-Anne Donovan

Police are keeping tight-lipped about their investigation into the slaying of a Kamloops woman whose body was found near her Westsyde Road home three months ago.

Jo-Anne Donovan was first reported missing on March 17. She was last seen on March 13 outside of her home, Mounties said at the time.

On March 23, police said her body had been found near her home in a trailer park on Westsyde Road. Investigators maintained a presence in the trailer park until Donovan's autopsy was completed.

Officers conducted a forensic search of Donovan's home, but it's not yet known what they found.

Donovan's autopsy revealed that she had been murdered.

RCMP Cpl. Evelyn told Castanet Kamloops that the investigation is ongoing and police will not be commenting on arrests at this time.

Anyone with information about the case can contact the Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000.