Police renew call for tips on missing traveller from Fort St. John

Photo: RCMP Jordan Dean Nande

Police are again asking the public for help locating a missing Fort St. John man who was believed to be travelling to Kamloops when he vanished nearly four months ago.

Jordan Dean Nande, 27, was reported missing to police in April after he was said to be travelling to Kamloops but his arrival was unconfirmed.

Nande is describes as an Indigenous man standing 5-foot-10 and weighing 154 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes.

As part of an investigation conducted by Fort St. John RCMP, Nande’s last known location is believed to be Kamloops before contact was lost.

“The Kamloops RCMP detachment has been and continues to be on the lookout for information related to Jordan’s whereabouts, however those efforts may be further complicated by the fact that he is wanted on an arrest warrant and may be avoiding contact with police,” RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release.

“Jordan’s family last spoke to him about three weeks prior to reporting him as missing, at which time he stated he was in Kamloops. It is quite possible he may have left the area soon after arriving.”

Anyone with information on Jordan’s whereabouts are asked to contact Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000.