Twin Rivers Drive-in now open and ready for weekend movie screenings

Photo: Kamloops Film Society

The Kamloops Film Society has opened the Twin Rivers Drive-in for the season and will be screening Canadian Indigenous films for free this weekend.

The first, Night raiders, will be screened on Friday at 9:30 p.m. and Run Woman Run, the second film, will run on Saturday at the same time.

While entry is free, space is limited and the society encourages attendees to book tickets regardless.

The following weekend, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish and The Super Mario Bros. Movie will come to the drive-in at 9:15 p.m. on Friday and Saturday respectively.

The same weekend, Blackberry and The Miracle Club will be playing at the Paramount Theatre downtown.

The society has also confirmed some of its August lineup, including recent Academy Award-winning film RRR, recent releases Sound of Freedom and Gadar 2, and five-time Academy Award-nominee American Graffiti.

Later in the month, the Paramount will host screenings of Strange World and The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert in partnership with Kamloops Pride.

The society said the drive-in is located next to the Tournament Capital Ranch, 5355 Yellowhead Hwy. in Rayleigh.

Once arriving at the ranch, attendees must cross the train tracks and keep right at the fork in the road heading past the baseball diamonds.

More information on the screenings is available online.