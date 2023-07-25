Investigation into fatal Brocklehurst shooting still ongoing, police say

Photo: Tim Petruk Police taped off two homes on Valhalla Drive after a woman was shot on May 21.

The investigation into a shooting in Brocklehurst that claimed the life of a woman in her 30s is still ongoing, according to Kamloops Mounties.

Emergency crews originally showed up to 110-800 Valhalla Drive at about 6:30 p.m. on May 21, according to residents.

A woman was shot on the property. She died of her injuries five days later.

RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn confirmed to Castanet Kamloops that the investigation is ongoing. It is not clear whether any arrests have been made or any suspects identified.

A large police presence at a home on Cornwall Street in North Kamloops on May 23 was connected to the shooting, police said at the time.