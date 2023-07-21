Councillors refuse to read certain documents provided by mayor, Bass says

Photo: Castanet

A Kamloops city councillor says she and her colleagues have agreed to ignore certain documents handed out by the mayor, saying they have nothing to do with city business.

Coun. Dale Bass told Castanet Kamloops she wasn’t aware of Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson's notice of motion during last week’s council meeting because she didn’t look at a paper the mayor gave to council prior to the meeting.

“Every time he drops paper on our desk, it’s usually a copy of a letter from his lawyer or something and we have all agreed that we're not reading that stuff because his legal issues have nothing to do with us,” said Bass.

“I just saw him hand out a piece of paper — he put it down on my desk, I just shoved it under all the rest of my papers. So I didn't even know he was doing that until later on when somebody sort of pointed at it and I looked.”

During last week’s city council meeting, Bass put forward a motion to form a new select committee for community engagement that would look at creating town hall meetings.

Hamer-Jackson was the only vote opposing the motion, and he later declined an invitation to sit on the newly formed committee. Later in the meeting, he put forward a notice of motion for his own town hall meeting.

Hamer-Jackson told Castanet Kamloops he handed out his notice of motion prior to the meeting and council “invented” the select committee on the spot. He believes councillors were aware of his motion and alleges Bass was trying to torpedo him when she introduced hers.

“Coun. Bass all of a sudden invented this new committee," he said. "None of them knew that it was happening before the council meeting — none of them knew before it was even happening."

Hamer-Jackson took issue with Bass' motion. He said it was "a little off side" because it "jumped the gun" ahead of his town-hall motion.

Bass refuted that claim, saying she told council and city CAO David Trawin earlier on Tuesday that she would suggest forming the new select committee if the standing committees were dissolved.

“I don't know if [Hamer-Jackson] was in the room or not,” said Bass.

“If he had planned to do this, and had told David [Trawin] about it or showed it to David or somebody, I would have thought they would have told him that I had already said I'm doing it.”

Bass said decisions on town hall meetings were made and voted on in February, and the new select committee would continue work already done by city staff and the now-dissolved community relations and reconciliation standing committee.

Hamer-Jackson also took issue with Bass’ motion, saying there was no notice of motion given or committee terms of reference identified.

Bass said select committees have previously been struck through a motion raised during a meeting, such as the review committee and reconciliation select committee, and terms of reference are often determined after a new committee is formed.

“That's how it works," she said. "That's the system — you move the committee first, then you get the terms of reference."

Hamer-Jackson said there was “no need” for the new committee.

“We've got a lot of other committees or select committees that they could be doing,” he said.

“They could be piping off one on crime and one on addiction and mental health and they could be doing a lot of other things.”

A community policing select committee — which will be renamed the safety and security committee — has been formed by council and held its inaugural meeting on Thursday.

Council has previously shot down a motion made by the mayor to establish a town hall meeting in June, with council saying the motion was “redundant” as the project had already been approved in February.

Hamer-Jackson's motion is expected to be debated when city council meets next on July 25.