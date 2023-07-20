Former TRU student suing university over 'false information' about housing

Photo: Government of B.C. Thompson Rivers University

A former student is suing Thompson Rivers University for over $8,200 in tuition fees, claiming the student housing promised by the institution didn't turn out as advertised.

In a notice of claim filed in Friday in Kamloops provincial court, Saeide Shaabani said TRU provided misleading information regarding housing options, resulting in hardships that resulted in a decision to withdraw from the university.

“Despite my attempts to resolve the matter amicably, the university has refused to refund my tuition fees,” Shaabani said, noting $8,270 was spent on tuition for the winter 2023 semester.

“I am therefore left with no choice but to pursue legal action to seek reimbursement.”

In the claim, Shaabani said TRU “explicitly promised” to provide a dormitory and suggested the accommodation would be suitable for a married couple.

“However, to my disappointment, the dormitory was not available as promised,” the former student wrote, adding the description of a couples’ dormitory turned out to be “untrue and not available.”

“Due to the lack of available housing in Kamloops, I was compelled to seek temporary accommodation at a hotel, resulting in additional expenses. This housing problem further exacerbated the challenges I faced during my stay.”

Shaabani said it was impossible to study without proper housing.

“As soon as I realized the university had provided false information and failed to meet the promised conditions, I promptly requested to withdraw from TRU,” Shaabani said.

“Given the misrepresentations and the adverse impact on my experience, I believe it is just and fair to seek a refund of my tuition fees.”

TRU has yet to file a response to the lawsuit. In an emailed statement to Castanet Kamloops, the university said it couldn’t comment on ongoing litigation.

“TRU is committed to supporting students with a variety of affordable on-campus housing options while they pursue their studies,” the statement said.

None of the allegations in the former student’s notice of civil claim have been proven in court.

— With files from Josh Dawson