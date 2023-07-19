Report of armed man brings large police presence to Tranquille Road

A large police presence Wednesday on a busy North Kamloops road was due to a report of an armed man, Mounties say.

According to police, multiple officers responded just after 3:30 p.m. to a report of a disturbance in the 200-block of Tranquille Road.

RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said the complainant described a person making threats and “possibly in possession of a weapon.”

“Police attended, located a suspect nearby and arrested him,” she said.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information can call police at 250-828-3000.