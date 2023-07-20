Police probe of Aberdeen pipe bombs still ongoing, Mounties say

Photo: Mya Toews The pipe bomb that was found on July 4 next to a vehicle on the 2100-block of Sifton Avenue.

Police say they are still investigating two incidents involving pipe bombs found on Aberdeen residential streets earlier this month.

On July 3 at about 7:30 p.m., Kamloops Mounties responded to a call about a suspicious package on the 900-block of Greystone Crescent.

The area was blocked off with police tape overnight until the RCMP’s bomb squad could attend the following day.

Investigators confirmed the package was a pipe bomb, removed it from the area and then reopened the street.

Another pipe bomb was discovered the following night in the 2100-block of Sifton Avenue.

The bomb was originally found at around 9 p.m. Police again taped off the area and waited for the explosive unit to attend to the scene.

The unit cleared the area at about 5 p.m. on July 5 and confirmed that it was another pipe bomb.

A news release was published on July 6 asking witnesses to come forward with any information about the incidents.

Kamloops RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said investigators are trying to determine whether the two incidents are related.

She said police are continuing their investigation.

Anyone with information should contact the Kamloops RCMP Detachment at 250-828-3000.