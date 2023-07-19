Cyclists will survive after serious collision with SUV in downtown lot, police say

Photo: Josh Dawson Two mangled bicycles at the scene of a collision Tuesday morning in a parking lot on Lansdowne Street in downtown Kamloops.

Police say both cyclists hurt in a crash Tuesday in a Lansdowne Street parking lot are expected to survive.

Emergency crews were called to a report of a collision in the 500-block of Lansdowne Street at about 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Two cyclists were taken to hospital after being hit by an SUV and mangled bikes were left at the scene.

Witnesses said a cyclist was stuck underneath the vehicle before being taken to hospital.

Lansdowne Street was shut down for about 30 minutes while police, firefighters and paramedics tended to the injured cyclists.

RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn told Castanet Kamloops on Wednesday that both victims survived. She said the cause of the crash is still under investigation.