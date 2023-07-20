TNRD manager will take on new role as Sun Peaks Resort Municipality CAO

Photo: Municipality of Sun Peaks Deanna Campbell, the TNRD's general manager of corporate and legal services, will be taking on the role of CAO at Sun Peaks in August.

The Municipality of Sun Peaks has hired a new CAO, ready to welcome the Thompson-Nicola Regional District’s Deanna Campbell to the resort municipality's team in August.

Campbell, a Sun Peaks resident, is the TNRD’s general manager of corporate and legal services and has previously held positions with provincial and federal governments.

In a news release, Sun Peaks Mayor Al Raine said the municipality received an extensive list of highly qualified applicants after former CAO Sean Bourke left to take a new role in Alberta with the City of Grande Prairie.

“Council is confident that Deanna’s municipal experience in addition to her knowledge of the region and of resort communities will serve her well as she takes on the role of chief administrative officer,” Raine said.

According to the municipality, Campbell began her local government career in Whistler, and will bring first-hand knowledge of the unique challenges and opportunities facing a resort municipality.

Campbell said in a statement she’s “thrilled” to be joining the municipal team.

“As a current Sun Peaks resident, I am passionate about this place and everything it has to offer, and I am committed to its success,” Campbell said.

“I look forward to working closely with council, staff, stakeholders and the community as we continue to build on the great work already being done here and explore innovative solutions to address the current and future needs of the community.”

Campbell will start her new role on Aug. 14.