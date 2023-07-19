Residents warned to take care as heat warning issued for Fraser Canyon, Lytton

Photo: Pexels

Health officials are advising people to take precautions against heat-related illnesses as a heat warning has been issued for the Fraser Canyon and the Village of Lytton.

Environment Canada said daytime high temperatures of 35 C and overnight lows nearing 18 C are expected across the Fraser Canyon from Wednesday through Friday.

“An unseasonably hot period will persist over the next three days,” Environment Canada said in a statement.

Health authorities, including Fraser Health and Interior Health, advised residents to check on people who might be vulnerable to heat illness, including seniors aged 65 and older, those who live alone or are marginally housed, and people with pre-existing health conditions or mental illnesses.

“Negative health effects are expected to occur primarily in people at high risk for heat illness. Overheating can lead to heat exhaustion and heat stroke,” Fraser Health said in a statement.

People are advised to ensure their air conditioners and fans are in good working order, or to find a place to cool off on hot days, including libraries, community centres, movie theatres or malls.

“As temperatures may be hotter inside than outside, consider outdoor spaces with lots of shade and running water,” the health authority said.

Residents are also advised to stay hydrated, and take immediate action to cool down if experiencing symptoms of overheating, including headaches, dizziness, and feeling unwell.

More information about preparing for heat and symptoms of heat-related illness can be found on the BC Centre for Disease Control website.