Parade of Kamloops first responders honours BCWS amid harrowing fire season

Kamloops RCMP, CVSE, paramedics, firefighters and more drove by the BC Wildfire Service building on Wednesday blasting their sirens and flashing their lights in support of the province's wildland firefighters and the difficult season they are facing.

The parade of first responders gathered near Kamloops Airport before driving by the BCWS building at about noon to pay tribute to the the BCWS's busy crews and staff.

“All the agencies that you saw here today, from one point or another have worked with the wildfire service or with somebody who works for the wildfire service,” said CVSE officer Josh Burneau, an organizer of the event.

“We just wanted to come out and show them support and let them know that we're all behind them during this fire season, and during the year, as well.”

The parade comes a week after the death of 19-year-old BCWS firefighter Devyn Gale near Revelstoke, who was struck by a falling tree.

“It's similar to what we did during COVID. We drove by the hospital and showed our support to the nurses,” said Burneau.

“This is similar to that. We're just showing our support to the wildfire service during what is a difficult time, and we just want them to know that that we're all here, kind of, for them.”

According to Burneau, 42 vehicles from different emergency agencies within Kamloops participated in the parade, showing support during the harrowing fire season.

“I just think this shows the close relationship that all the emergency agencies have within Kamloops,” Burneau said.

“We have each other's backs and we work together very well, and I think that this is a good example of that.”

The 2023 wildfire season is reported to be the worst on record in B.C., with nearly 14,000 square kilometres burned across the province — equivalent to 45 per cent of Vancouver Island.