Some campsites, trails in Wells Gray closed due to 13,471-hectare wildfire

Photo: BC Wildfire Service A wildfire in Wells Gray Park has grown to 13,471 hectares in size, while a second, 439-hectare wildfire is burning to the south.

A fire burning in Wells Gray Park has grown to more than 13,400 hectares in size, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

The Kostal Cone wildfire, which was discovered on July 9 and is suspected to have been caused by lightning, is currently burning out of control.

According to BCWS, the 13,471-hectare wildfire is receiving a modified response, which means it is managed with “the goal to minimize damage and costs while maximizing ecological benefits from the fire.”

Melanie Bibeau, fire information officer, said while there has been growth observed, the wildfire isn’t threatening any structures or other values.

“There was originally an additional fire as well that merged with this one,” Bibeau said.

She added a recent track of the wildfire showed growth was towards the east and northwest.

On Monday, BC Parks closed all campsites and trails in the west arm of Murtle Lake due to the wildfire.

“BC Parks and BC Wildfire are continuing to monitor the situation and will provide updates as required,” the parks agency said in a statement.

The areas around Kostal Lake as well as Pillpill Mountain, which is located between Kostal and Murtle lakes, are closed due to wildfire activity.

Just south of the Kostal Cone wildfire a 439-hectare blaze is also burning near the Pillpill range.

This wildfire is also believed to have been caused by lightning and is receiving a modified response.

A third fire in the park is burning north of Azure Lake, and is estimated to be two hectares in size.

In June, the Murtle Lake area experienced a closure due to a 1,200 hectare wildfire. This fire is now classified as under control.