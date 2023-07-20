Kamloops physical therapist sued by young patient alleging non-consensual sex

Photo: Castanet

A Kamloops physical therapist who was recently reprimanded for engaging in a sexual relationship with a patient is now being sued by a young woman alleging he used his position of authority over her to coerce her into sex.

Ryan Emberley was reprimanded last month by the College of Physical Therapists of B.C. “for engaging in an unprofessional, inappropriate and sexual relationship with a young female client.”

A notice of civil claim filed in B.C. Supreme Court last week by a 20-year-old Kamloops woman alleged Emberley “wrongfully and intentionally used his position of authority to influence the plaintiff and perpetrate a sexual relationship between them.”

According to the claim, the woman was 19 at the time and had been referred to Emberley by her doctor for treatment of an ailment. The claim alleges the sexual relationship spanned four months in 2021 and included incidents "during treatment sessions" and after hours.

Castanet Kamloops is not naming the woman because she claims to have been the victim of a sexual assault.

“Given the defendant’s position of authority over the plaintiff, the plaintiff was incapable of giving informed consent to a sexual relationship with the plaintiff,” the claim alleges.

“The plaintiff pleads, and the fact is, the sexual relationship between the plaintiff was non-consensual and constituted sexual assault and battery.”

According to the claim, Emberley is more than 20 years older than the plaintiff.

The young woman claims to have suffered depression, anxiety and sexual trauma, as well as injury to dignity, humiliation, loss of enjoyment of life and other injuries.

“The conduct of the defendant was reprehensible and ought to be deterred and punished,” the claim reads, describing the plaintiff as “vulnerable.”

No dollar amount is set out, but the woman is seeking general damages, special damages, aggravated damages, punitive damages, as well as lost past and future earnings and recovery of health care costs.

The College of Physical Therapists of B.C. reprimand of Emberley does not name the woman with whom he engaged in a sexual relationship, so it is not clear whether the complainant is the same woman who filed the lawsuit.

Once he is served, Emberley will have three weeks to reply to the woman’s claim.