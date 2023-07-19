Prolific offender arrested after fleeing into Riverside Park, police say

Photo: RCMP

A wanted man was arrested over the weekend after attempting to flee into Riverside Park.

Kyle Deline had been wanted for multiple offences including breach of release order, robbery and theft.

Just after 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, police said, Mounties were conducting patrols in the Riverside Park area when they spotted Deline near Kamloops city hall.

“Officers attempted to arrest the man, who allegedly fled into the park, where police were able to catch up with him and quickly take him into custody,” RCMP Cpl Crystal Evelyn said in a news release.

Deline will remain in custody until his next court appearance, which is slated for Monday.