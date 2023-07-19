City of Kamloops finalizing drought response plan, to be released next week

Photo: Kristen Holliday Overlanders Beach, as seen Wednesday from the Overlanders Bridge, is larger than it typically would be at this point in summer.

The City of Kamloops is working to finalize a drought response plan as municipal and provincial officials warn of worsening conditions across the province.

Greg Wightman, utility services manager for the City of Kamloops, confirmed the work is underway, noting details on the city’s drought response plan would be discussed in further detail next week.

The South Thompson and North Thompson watersheds are in Stage 4 drought — the second-highest ranking on the province’s new five-level scale — meaning adverse impacts to socio-economic or ecosystem values are almost certain.

The provincial government has called for municipalities and First Nations to escalate water restrictions as two-thirds of B.C. rivers face serious drought conditions.

The City of Kamloops has urged residents to be proactive by water use, including taking short showers, keeping a jug of water in the fridge instead of running the tap, checking for and fixing leaks and watering lawns sparingly. The city's waterworks bylaw also includes annual prohibitions on sprinkling lawns, with fines from $100 to $200.

During a late-June council meeting, Wightman told council that a cross-departmental drought team has been formed to keep an eye on data and weather predictions and develop drought response measures.

While the contents of the new drought response plan have yet to be revealed, Wightman said in June that staff were considering measures to enact at a Stage 4 drought level. These included information campaigns to increase water irrigation, reducing city irrigation, and a possible ban on certain outdoor water uses, including vehicle or boat washing and pressure washing.

Wightman noted if drought levels are increased to Stage 5, the city may need to look at banning all non-essential outdoor water use.

Last week, the City of Kamloops said the drought response team has taken action to reduce the city’s water use, including a 25 per cent reduction in city irrigation, and up to a 50 per cent reduction in irrigation for non-playing fields.

Drought levels remained high for extended periods of time in 2021, when the North and South Thompson rivers were categorized at Level 4 drought from late July until September.