TRU researchers start two-year project studying Adams River basin glaciers

Photo: Kamloops Trails Glaciers in the Adams River basin will be studied by a research team from Thompson Rivers University, focusing on the impact of climate change and glacial melt.

A Thompson Rivers University research team is embarking on a two-year project analyzing the glaciers that feed into the Adams River.

The project was announced in a news release from the Shuswap Watershed Council, which also supports the research.

The Adams River is important for fish habitats, domestic water security and Shuswap Lake. There are glaciated mountains near the river's headwaters that are not well understood, according to researchers.

The TRU team hopes to study and understand the impact of climate change and glacial melt on the Adams River.

“By studying the glaciers in the headwaters of the Adams River, we hope to understand the influence that glacial melt is having on the overall hydrology of the river system,” said Tay Powrie, a masters student at TRU.

“It’s important to understand how these shifts might impact the hydrology in local watersheds.”

The project is slated to end late next year. The team will use ice-penetrating radar to further understand the glaciers.

Funding will come from the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council, a federal agency that provides money for university research and student training, as well as the Shuswap Watershed Council.

NSERC is providing $39,000 over the two-year period and the Shuswap Water Council is providing $8,000.