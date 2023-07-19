District of Logan Lake mourning death of first-term Coun. Chris Candy

Photo: District of Logan Lake The District of Logan Lake is mourning the death of Coun. Chris Candy.

Logan Lake Coun. Chris Candy, a former first responder who began his first term as an elected official last fall, has died.

In a statement, District of Logan Lake said Candy died on July 18, noting the councillor “cared deeply for the municipality and was a passionate advocate for public service.”

“Councillor Candy was a pillar of our community who was a great colleague, friend and role model in his field,” Logan Lake Mayor Robin Smith said in a statement.

“He championed many important causes throughout his career and will be remembered as a community supporter and kind soul with a great sense of humour and quick wit.”

Before his election in October, Candy served as emergency program coordinator for the District of Logan Lake and was an active member of the Tremont Fire Response Team during the 2021 wildfire season.

Candy also worked for over three decades as a paramedic, and was the assistant Logan Lake search and rescue search manager for five years.

Municipality officials said flags at the district office will remain lowered to honour Candy.

The district flags have been lowered since early July to mark the death of former Logan Lake councillor Claire Newman, who was killed in a collision near Valemount.

“The District of Logan Lake has suffered intangible losses over the past few weeks,” the municipality said.

In October, the district mourned the death of Allan Smith, the longest-serving councillor in its history.