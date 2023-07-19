310-hectare wildfire continues to burn 13 kilometres north of Sun Peaks

Photo: BC Wildfire Service This photo of the 310-hectare fire burning north of Sun Peaks was shared by the BC Wildfire Service on Tuesday.

A wildfire that's scorched more than 300 hectares of forest north of Sun Peaks continues to burn Wednesday morning after cooler weather helped reduce fire activity so far this week.

Cool and damp weather on Monday and Tuesday has kept the fire burning at Rank 1 — a smouldering ground fire.

The blaze is burning about 13 kilometres north of Sun Peaks and four kilometres west of Adams Lake, according to BC Wildfire Service mapping.

The agency said crews are working Wednesday morning to assess the situation and determine operational objectives for the day.

The Bush Creek East wildfire was updated to en estimated 310 hectares after crews got a better look at the blaze on Tuesday.

The wildfire ballooned in size over the weekend due to increased temperatures and winds that gusted up to 40 to 50 km/h. Smoke was visible from Kamloops, the Shuswap and the North Thompson.

A 60-hectare fire continues to born on the other side of Adams Lake has also been seeing reduced fire behaviour thanks to similar damp weather and calm winds in the area.

Both wildfires are believed to have been caused by lightning last Wednesday.

This story will be updated when more information is available.