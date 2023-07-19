B.C. Court of Appeal panel rejects claim of fake Kamloops lawyer

Photo: Glacier Media

A Kamloops man deemed a vexatious litigant and found to have previously been providing unauthorized legal services has had his latest appeal rejected by B.C.’s highest court.

Roy Charles Bryfogle is unauthorized to practice law and has twice been found in contempt of an order prohibiting him from providing legal services, according to the Law Society of B.C.

A decision published last week by a three-judge B.C. Court of Appeal panel states Bryfogle was convicted by a provincial court judge for breaching terms of a probation order barring him from being involved in certain legal matters.

Bryfogle has challenged his conviction, and while this appeal has yet to be heard, the man has made several applications to the presiding Supreme Court justice, all of which had been denied — largely as these applications were deemed irrelevant to the appeal hearing.

“The appellant [Bryfogle] made several applications relating to disclosure, for the issuance of subpoenas, and for orders that Crown counsel with carriage of the appeal be disqualified, and that a hearing be held to determine whether Crown counsel should be found in contempt,” wrote Justice Gregory Fitch, on behalf of the panel.

Bryfogle filed in the B.C. Court of Appeal after his applications were turned down.

Fitch said Bryfogle asked the high court for a special review of the decisions despite a back-and-forth with the court registrar, which warned his appeal may be treated as “frivolous” and dismissed without a full hearing.

In the B.C. Court of Appeal decision, Fitch said the section of the Criminal Code cited by Bryfogle in his request does not, in fact, allow for this type of review to take place.

He wrote the specific actions sought by Bryfogle are an “extraordinary form of relief” available only in specific circumstances, and are “impermissible” in his case.

In the panel’s decision, Fitch noted Bryfogle was declared a vexatious litigant in 2007.

“The supreme court described his activities before the courts as follows: ‘Mr. Bryfogle’s relentless involvement in legal matters and causes, which either have no merit or connection to him, seems almost pathological in nature,’” Fitch wrote.

Bryfogle has been under a probation order specifically prohibiting him from involving himself in legal matters related to Zsuzsanna Holland, a Kamloops-area woman who has also been deemed a vexatious litigant. He has previously been banned from entering B.C. courthouses and filing legal documents.