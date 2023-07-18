Western Canada Theatre announces 2023-24 line-up of shows

Photo: Castanet The Sagebrush Theatre in downtown Kamloops, one of Western Canada Theatre's venues.

Western Canada Theatre has announced its 2023-24 line-up of seven productions that will run from October through April.

The slate of performances consist of two blockbuster musicals, classic thrillers and contemporary works, tickets for which can be purchased starting Wednesday.

“I believe in theatre that brings our whole community together,” said WCT Artistic Director James MacDonald.

“Next season features a dazzling array of iconic musicals, family fun for adults and kids of all ages, razor-sharp classic thrillers re-told for a modern age, hilarious theatrical hijinks, and the return of a couple of Kamloops fan-favourites."

The first show, Gaslight, is a modern reimagining of Patrick Hamilton’s 1938 play Angel Street and will run from Oct. 19 to Oct. 28 at the Sagebrush Theatre. The play, set in Victorian London, follows a woman as she untangles the mystery underneath her picture-perfect life.

Shrek the Musical, an adaptation of the well-known Dreamworks film and a Tony Award-winning Broadway musical, will run from Nov. 23 to Dec. 9 at the Sagebrush Theatre.

Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery, adapted by Tony Award-winning playwright Ken Ludwig, will follow Arthur Conan Doyle’s infamous detective through a modern adaptation of The Hound of the Baskervilles. The play will run from Jan. 25 to Feb. 3 at the Sagebrush Theatre.

BOOM YZ will see writer, director and performer Rick Miller explore the lives of Millennials and Generation Z at the Sagebrush Theatre from Feb. 22 to March 2.

BLAK: Iconic Canadian Women in Music will see artist Crystal Dos Santos weave together stories, songs and significant moments of black Canadian women in music throughout history. The show will run March 5 to March 9 at the Pavilion Theatre.

WCT’s production of Jesus Christ: Superstar, a 1970s rock opera, will show a dynamic retelling of Jesus’ last week of life with music and dance. The show will run from April 4 to April 20 at the Sagebrush Theatre.

Inner Elder, by award-winning Cree artist Michelle Thrush, follows a young Indigenous girl growing up in Alberta, weaves real-life memories with humours and poignant storytelling. The performance will run from April 23 to April 27 at the Pavilion Theatre.

More information on WCT's 2023-24 line-up of shows is available online.