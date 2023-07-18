Kamloops teen dies after falling into waterfall near Revelstoke, police say

Photo: Castanet

A Kamloops teenager has died after falling into a waterfall while hiking near Revelstoke.

Revelstoke Mounties confirmed the drowning Tuesday in a news release. They said emergency crews were called to the Akolkolex Falls area at about 6 p.m. on Sunday for a report of an accident.

According to police, a 15-year-old girl lost her footing on slippery rocks and fell in. Her stepfather dove in after her.

Witnesses reported not seeing either of the hikers resurface.

Search and rescue crews, police, paramedics and firefighters responded to the scene.

A search and rescue helicopter located the stepfather, who was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The teen's body was located on Monday, police said.

The BC Coroners Service is now investigating the case and no further information is available.