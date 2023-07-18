Two cyclists taken to hospital after downtown collision, police say

Photo: Josh Dawson Two mangled bicycles can be seen at the scene of a collision Tuesday morning in a parking lot on Lansdowne Street in downtown Kamloops.

UPDATE: 12:42 p.m.

Two cyclists were taken to hospital with unknown injuries after they were struck by a vehicle Tuesday morning in downtown Kamloops, police say.

RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn told Castanet Kamloops the cause of the incident is still under investigation. Emergency crews were called to the 500-block of Lansdowne Street at about 11:40 a.m.

Two mangled bikes were left at the scene after the cyclists were taken to hospital.

Witnesses at the scene said one of the cyclists had been pinned underneath the vehicle before being transported to hospital.

A single lane along Lansdowne was reopened just after 12:30 p.m. and traffic is flowing through the area again.

Photo: Josh Dawson

ORIGINAL: 11:55 a.m.

A busy thoroughfare in downtown Kamloops is closed on Tuesday morning after a report of a pedestrian struck.

Emergency crews were called to the 500-block of Lansdowne Street just after 11:30 a.m. for a report of a collision involving a pedestrian.

A Castanet Kamloops reporter at the scene says police have Lansdowne Street closed in the area while crews deal with the incident. Traffic is being diverted along Sixth Avenue.

This story will be updated when more information becomes known.