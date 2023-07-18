Lansdowne Street closed while crews deal with report of pedestrian struck

Photo: Josh Dawson

A busy thoroughfare in downtown Kamloops is closed on Tuesday morning after a report of a pedestrian struck.

Emergency crews were called to the 500-block of Lansdowne Street just after 11:30 a.m. for a report of a collision involving a pedestrian.

A Castanet Kamloops reporter at the scene says police have Lansdowne Street closed in the area while crews deal with the incident. Traffic is being diverted along Sixth Avenue.

This story will be updated when more information becomes known.