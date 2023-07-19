No damage to Sun Peaks golf course after sudden hail storm covers it in ice

Photo: Keith Lyall/Twitter Sun Peaks golf course superintendent Keith Lyall snapped this image of a green on his course following an intense hailstorm on Monday.

A hailstorm in Sun Peaks on Monday caused large amounts of ice to stick to the teeboxes, fairways and greens of the resort's golf course, but it will be open Wednesday morning.

An intense storm rolled through the area on Monday afternoon, leaving the village blanketed in white.

Golf course superintendent Keith Lyall shared a video online of ice stuck to the turf.

Despite the ice covering the course, no damage was done and it will be back up and running on Wednesday morning, Lyall said.

“We're pretty used to it up here, that's for sure,” he told Castanet Kamloops.

“It’s not that unusual — that amount is unusual.”

Lyall shared another photo on Tuesday afternoon showing a pristine-looking green, indicating the hail had melted.