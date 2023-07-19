TRU partnership secures funding for summer statistics conference

Photo: TRU

Thompson Rivers University has partnered with the Canadian Statistical Sciences Institute, bringing in funding for a statistics conference in August.

The institute is hosted at Simon Fraser University, and brings statisticians and statistics departments together from more than 30 universities across Canada to foster collaborative research and innovation.

"I'm excited about the opportunities that our participation in CANSSI will open up to our students, post-doctoral fellows and faculty,” said Dr. Greg Anderson, dean of TRU's faculty of science.

“Our participation allows us access to various forms of support, funding and interdisciplinary collaboration that are important for TRU as we continue to develop our programming in statistics and data science.”

The university said the partnership has already benefited its Faculty of Science by providing funds for a summer conference on statistics and data to be held at TRU’s Kamloops campus.

“TRU statisticians Jabed Tomal and Erfanul Hoque initiated contact with CANSSI and secured financial support from them for a statistics conference at TRU this August,” says Suzanne Feldberg, chair of the department of mathematics and statistics at TRU.

The university said the institute’s equity, diversity and inclusion program supports leadership development and research opportunities for statisticians and students from traditionally underrepresented groups.