Wildfire burning out of control north of Sun Peaks now 310 hectares, BCWS says

UPDATE: 4:35 p.m.

A wildfire burning 13 kilometres north of Sun Peaks is now estimated to be more than 300 hectares in size after BC Wildfire Service crews got a better look at the blaze on Tuesday afternoon.

The Bush Creek East wildfire was discovered on Wednesday and is believed to have been caused by lightning.

Taylor Wallace, BCWS fire information officer, said the wildfire is now estimated to be 310 hectares in size.

“We were able to get somebody up in a helicopter today to give us a bit more of a better picture of what’s going on, and give us a bit more accurate size estimate,” Wallace said.

She said cooler temperatures in the area on Tuesday have helped BCWS crews by reducing fire activity, which was burning at Rank 1 — a smouldering ground fire — during the afternoon.

Another wildfire burning nearby, just east of Adams Lake, is still estimated to be about 60 hectares in size. Wallace said crews have reported calm winds in the area.

“Things are looking quite good on that at the moment,” she said.

BCWS crews have been kept busy with a number of spot-sized wildfires in the Kamloops Fire Centre.

The public is urged to stay vigilant, especially with the possibility that holdover fires, sparked by Monday’s lightning, will continue to pop up through the week.

UPDATE: 1:44 p.m.

Increasingly cooler temperatures are aiding crews by reducing fire activity for the 265-hectare Bush Creek East wildfire burning 13 kilometres north of Sun Peaks, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

"It's only about 13 C right now — so very cool temperatures being experienced on site, which is really helping crews," said BCWS information officer Taylor Wallace.

Wallace said the cooler temperatures were also reducing fire activity at the Lower East Adams Lake wildfire- which remains at 60 hectares in size.

Both fires are experiencing Rank 1 wildfire activity, described as smouldering ground fires.

UPDATE: 11:09 a.m.

The Bush Creek East wildfire is continuing to burn with lower intensity on Tuesday morning, after cool and damp conditions reduced fire activity Monday.

Twenty-three firefighters, a helicopter and multiple pieces of heavy equipment are battling the blaze, described as a smouldering ground fire. The wildfire is burning 13 kilometres north of Sun Peaks and is still listed at 265 hectares in size.

A BC Wildfire Service representative said personnel are working north along the east and west flanks of the fire as heavy equipment works its way south along the eastern flank.

A second nearby fire, the Lower East Adams Lake wildfire, has also seen reduced fire behaviour since Monday’s cooler weather and is similarly burning at a Rank 1.

BCWS said the 60-hectare fire has had limited movement but is burning to the north and northeast — away from structures.

Both fires are still considered out of control.

ORIGINAL: 9:19 a.m.

The Bush Creek East wildfire continues to be listed as 265 hectares in size after first sparking last Wednesday and swelling over the weekend.

The BC Wildfire Service said crews are still gathering on the site to assess the situation and operational objectives for the day.

The fire grew to 265 hectares by Monday, up 100 hectares over Sunday night. It is burning about 13 kilometres north of Sun Peaks, just west of Adams Lake.

More than 30 BCWS personal attended the fire Monday, with heavy equipment that worked to build a guard around the blaze.

A second fire located on the lower east side of Adams Lake grew overnight to reach 60 hectares in size Monday morning.

An initial attack crew attended the Lower East Adams Lake wildfire yesterday.

Both wildfires are believed to have been caused by lightning last Wednesday.

A spot-sized fire that sparked yesterday approximately 17 kilometres northeast of Kamloops was declared out about 5:30 p.m. Monday — about six hours after it was discovered.

This story will be updated when more information is available.