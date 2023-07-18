Crews battle 265-hectare wildfire burning out of control north of Sun Peaks

Photo: BC Wildfire Service

UPDATE 11:09 a.m.

The Bush Creek East wildfire is continuing to burn with lower intensity on Tuesday morning, after cool and damp conditions reduced fire activity Monday.

Twenty-three firefighters, a helicopter and multiple pieces of heavy equipment are battling the blaze, described as a smouldering ground fire. The wildfire is burning 13 kilometres north of Sun Peaks and is still listed at 265 hectares in size.

A BC Wildfire Service representative said personnel are working north along the east and west flanks of the fire as heavy equipment works its way south along the eastern flank.

A second nearby fire, the Lower East Adams Lake wildfire, has also seen reduced fire behaviour since Monday’s cooler weather and is similarly burning at a Rank 1.

BCWS said the 60-hectare fire has had limited movement but is burning to the north and northeast — away from structures.

Both fires are still considered out of control.

ORIGINAL: 9:19 a.m.

The Bush Creek East wildfire continues to be listed as 265 hectares in size after first sparking last Wednesday and swelling over the weekend.

The BC Wildfire Service said crews are still gathering on the site to assess the situation and operational objectives for the day.

The fire grew to 265 hectares by Monday, up 100 hectares over Sunday night. It is burning about 13 kilometres north of Sun Peaks, just west of Adams Lake.

More than 30 BCWS personal attended the fire Monday, with heavy equipment that worked to build a guard around the blaze.

A second fire located on the lower east side of Adams Lake grew overnight to reach 60 hectares in size Monday morning.

An initial attack crew attended the Lower East Adams Lake wildfire yesterday.

Both wildfires are believed to have been caused by lightning last Wednesday.

A spot-sized fire that sparked yesterday approximately 17 kilometres northeast of Kamloops was declared out about 5:30 p.m. Monday — about six hours after it was discovered.

This story will be updated when more information is available.