265-hectare wildfire continues to burn out of control near Sun Peaks

Photo: BC Wildfire Service

The Bush Creek East wildfire continues to be listed as 265 hectares in size after first sparking last Wednesday and swelling over the weekend.

The BC Wildfire Service said crews are still gathering on the site to assess the situation and operational objectives for the day.

The fire grew to 265 hectares by Monday, up 100 hectares over Sunday night. It is burning about 13 kilometres north of Sun Peaks, just west of Adams Lake.

More than 30 BCWS personal attended the fire Monday, with heavy equipment that worked to build a guard around the blaze.

A second fire located on the lower east side of Adams Lake grew overnight to reach 60 hectares in size Monday morning.

An initial attack crew attended the Lower East Adams Lake wildfire yesterday.

Both wildfires are believed to have been caused by lightning last Wednesday.

A spot-sized fire that sparked yesterday approximately 17 kilometres northeast of Kamloops was declared out about 5:30 p.m. Monday — about six hours after it was discovered.

This story will be updated when more information is available.