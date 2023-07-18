Mounties search for wanted man last seen in Kamloops

Photo: RCMP

The Kamloops RCMP are asking for help from the public by assisting them in locating a man who was last seen in Kamloops.

Eric Edison Prescott, 38, is wanted on an unendorsed warrant for breaching his release order.

Prescott is a white man standing 5-foot-10 and weighing 145 pounds with blue eyes and black hair. He also has a Chinese symbol tattoo on the right side of his neck and a tribal art tattoo on his upper right arm.

“We are requesting the public please have a look at the photo of Eric Prescott and contact us as soon as possible if you have information related to his whereabouts,” RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release.

Those who have any information on where Prescott may be are asked to call the RCMP at 250-828-3000.