State-of-the-art tower helping to improve staffing situation at RIH, hospital boss says

Photo: Interior Health

The majority of clinical job openings in Royal Inland Hospital's state-of-the-art new tower have been filled in the year since it opened.

That’s what Gerry Desilets, the hospital’s interim executive director, told Castanet Kamloops on the one-year anniversary of the Phil and Jennie Gaglardi Tower’s opening.

“We are in a better position compared to last year when it comes to staffing level,” he said.

“We have seen an overall gain in number of staff, especially an increase in new graduates joining the organization.”

Desilets said 78 permanent clinical positions have been posted for jobs in the tower since last July, 53 of which have been filled.

“As we continue into Phase 2 of the hospital improvement project we are simultaneously focusing on improving hospital operations and capacity, and that includes staffing, recruitment and retention,” he said.

“Our priority is supporting our current staff while making workplace improvements aimed at recruiting new staff across various professional fields.”

The $417-million tower opened on July 18, 2022. Work is ongoing on other parts of the hospital, including a major renovation of the emergency department expected to be complete in 2026.

According to Desilets, a number of new areas are slated to open this week — a new medical imaging registration and admissions area and additional staff rooms and storage spaces.

Desilets said the next milestone on the hospital’s radar is the opening of a new post-anesthetic room, slated for next year.