'It looks like snow'; Intense storm blankets Sun Peaks in hail

Photo: Sun Peaks Resort This webcam still was capture on Monday afternoon after a storm dumped hail on Sun Peaks.

Sun Peaks is covered in a blanket of white on Monday afternoon after an intense storm dumped hail on the mountain resort.

Webcam images show what looks like snow blanketing the village centre.

Mayor Al Raine said he’s out of the province but has been receiving reports and photos from municipal staff on the mountain.

“It looks like snow,” he said. “But it won’t stick around long.”

The same system that dumped hail on Sun Peaks caused a widespread power outage in downtown Kamloops earlier on Monday afternoon.