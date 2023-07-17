218340
Kamloops  

'It looks like snow'; Intense storm blankets Sun Peaks in hail

Village blanketed in hail

Sun Peaks is covered in a blanket of white on Monday afternoon after an intense storm dumped hail on the mountain resort.

Webcam images show what looks like snow blanketing the village centre.

Mayor Al Raine said he’s out of the province but has been receiving reports and photos from municipal staff on the mountain.

“It looks like snow,” he said. “But it won’t stick around long.”

The same system that dumped hail on Sun Peaks caused a widespread power outage in downtown Kamloops earlier on Monday afternoon.

