KFR adds 10 new full-time firefighters to Westsyde hall

Photo: Castanet

Ten new full-time firefighters have completed their training and will begin delivering service at Kamloops Fire Rescue’s Station 4 in Westsyde starting in August.

The firefighters will replace paid on-call staff due to demand exceeding the station’s present capacity to muster a response.

The station first began as a fully on-call station but switched to a combination model after adding two career positions.

“We acknowledge the dedication and hard work that our Station 4 on-call members have provided in the Westsyde community,” said Kamloops Fire Rescue Chief Ken Uzeloc.

“This was a difficult decision to make knowing the decades of commitment from our members. However, we know this decision will be a major service increase to the community.”

The on-call firefighters from Station 4 have been offered similar positions at Station 5 in Rayleigh to strengthen that hall’s current complement.

“The need for paid on-call positions still exists within Kamloops and is a great benefit to the two remaining stations that rely on dedicated members,” said Uzeloc.

“We hope that Station 4 members will continue to serve Kamloops through Station 5 in Rayleigh.”

The city says the new positions will allow for improved response times and will help ease pressure on other stations.

City council approved KFR’s supplemental budget request to fund 10 new firefighters as part of the 2023 budget process.

The new response model will take effect on Aug. 1.