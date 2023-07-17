Power outage fixed for more than 1,000 customers, BC Hydro says

Photo: BC Hydro

UPDATE 4:05 p.m.

A BC Hydro crew has fixed a power outage for more than 1,000 customers in downtown Kamloops.

The outage affected more than 1,200 people on Monday afternoon, and now only 105 are without power.

It is unknown when the remaining customers will have power.

UPDATE 3:47 p.m.

A crew is on its way to fix a power outage impacting more than 1,200 BC Hydro customers in downtown Kamloops.

The power went out at around 2:45 p.m. on Monday and it is still not known when it will be back on.

BC Hydro told Castanet Kamloops a crew should be on site within the hour and the outage was most likely caused by strong winds.

The BC Hydro outage map currently reports the outage was caused by a downed line.

ORIGINAL 3:15 p.m.

The cause of a power outage impacting more than 1,200 BC Hydro customers in downtown Kamloops is under investigation.

The power went out at about 2:45 p.m. on Monday. As of 3 p.m., there is no indication when it will be back on.

According to BC Hydro, there are 1,234 customers affected by this outage and no crew has been assigned yet.

Castanet Kamloops has reached out to BC Hydro for more information.