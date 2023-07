Photo: BCWS

BC Wildfire service crews and a helicopter are responding to a new blaze discovered Monday near McGregor Creek, across the South Thompson Valley from Barnhartvale.

The fire was discovered at about 11:30 a.m. Monday morning and is suspected to have been caused by lightning.

It is currently categorized as out of control and is less than a hectare in size.

BCWS said it has one helicopter and an initial attack crew responding to the fire.