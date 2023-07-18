Hillside cemetery to get new mausoleum, updated fees by fall

Photo: Castanet Staff

The mausoleum at hillside cemetery is getting an expansion to increase capacity, which city staff says should cover the community another 20 to 30 years.

City council approved the supplemental budget item in April of 2022, with the mausoleum expected to be constructed by the fall.

The $6 million extension project will add about 360 crypts and more than 2,000 niches for cremated remains, which will bring in about $13 to $15 million for the city.

Jeff Putnam, parks and civic facilities manager, said land will have to be developed for a new cemetery once Hillside reaches its maximum capacity.

The information came before city council Tuesday last week during a motion to amend cemetery bylaws that would see a revised fee schedule on par with other municipalities.

“Most of the proposed changes to the fee schedule are minor rounding and pricing and then other are housekeeping changes are required,” Putnam said.

Coun. Nancy Bepple inquired into an amendment that was approved in 2020, which states transfer of a right of interment is restricted to immediate family members only.

“Immediate family members is your parents, or your children or stepchildren. So, when my father dies, I will have no immediate family members,” said Bepple.

“And I don't think it's right to set up a bylaw that really doesn't work for people that don't have children and don't have spouses."

Putnam said the original intent of the amendment was to deter people from reselling plots for significant profit.

Councillors rescinded their motions to allow for city staff to alter the amendment’s wording, which will be brought before council at a later date.