Pedestrian taken to hospital after crash on Mount Paul Way

A pedestrian was taken to hospital Monday morning after being hit by a vehicle on Mount Paul Way.

Emergency crews were called to the 400-block of Mount Paul Way just after 9:30 a.m. for a report of a crash.

BC Emergency Health Services said one ambulance attended and transported a patient to hospital.

Castanet Kamloops has reached out to Kamloops Fire Rescue for more information about the incident.