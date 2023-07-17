Police expect charge recommendations soon in West End sex assault case

Photo: Castanet

Kamloops Mounties are trying to track down a jogger in connection with their investigation into an alleged sexual assault last week in the West End.

Police issued a warning last week following an incident on July 9 in the area of Strathcona Terrace and St. Paul Street West.

According to Mounties, the incident took place just after 9 p.m. on that day when a man approached a woman from behind on a walking path and grabbed her in a sexual nature.

Police said an altercation ensued, during which the victim broke free and the man fled toward Strathcona Terrace.

“Since then, the investigation has been progressing well and police anticipate it will continue to advance toward the charge assessment phase in the near future,” RCMP Supt. Jeff Pelley said in a news release.

“No similar assault reports have been received since last Saturday, and we continue to encourage anyone with information that may be related to please contact police as soon as possible.”

Specifically, Pelley said investigators are hoping to speak with a woman who was jogging in the area at the time of the incident. She was wearing fluorescent yellow shorts, a black sports top and a pink sweatband, heading toward Powers Road.

Anyone with information about the incident can call police at 250-828-3000.