Kamloops' Rodgers wins three gold medals at Kelowna Open pickleball tournament

Photo: Casey Rodgers Casey Rodgers with her three gold medals from her most recent tournament in Kelowna.

A Kamloops pro pickleballer cleaned up over the weekend in the Okanagan, winning three gold medals at the Kelowna Open.

Casey Rodgers recently joined the Canadian National Pickleball League, which is the first professional league for pickleball in Canada.

In Kelowna, Rodgers won gold in women’s doubles, mixed doubles and women’s singles.

“It was a very strong field," she told Castanet Kamloops. "It was a lot of fun."

Rodgers will play this weekend in the Seattle Metro Tournament, and in two weeks will compete in Guelph, Ont., in her first CNPL competition.