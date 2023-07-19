TNRD approves $2.1M for water treatment, wastewater plants in Pritchard

Photo: Castanet Staff

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District board has approved funding for a new water treatment plant and wastewater plant in Pritchard to fix persistent water quality concerns and avoid potential fines.

The board voted unanimously to earmark $2.1 million from the one-time Growing Communities Fund the region received earlier this year for the new facilities.

Jamie Vieira, TNRD general manager of operations, said Pritchard is one of the largest water systems that the TNRD operates, serving more than 500 residents.

Vieira said the system had been under a boil water notice or a water quality advisory for a total of 422 days in the last three years — 202 of those days in 2022 alone.

“So a water filtration plant will virtually eliminate these notices and dramatically improve water coming out of taps,” said Vieira.

In terms of wastewater, Vieira said the TNRD is “regularly” out of compliance with their operating permit with the Ministry of Environment, exceeding the allowable limits of effluent discharged.

Vieira said the ministry is well aware of the issue, with a warning letter being issued to the TNRD last year and potential fines in the future if the board doesn’t comply.

“This is not a secret to the MoE. They are well aware of this and have issued us a warning letter last year,” Vieira said.

“It's not even a choice whether or not we upgrade the system. The choice is where do we find money to fund it.”

The price tag for both projects is $8.3 million, with nearly $5 million secured through the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Grant, more than $700,000 from the Canada Community Building Fund, and $545,000 in reserve funds from both utility systems.

The approved $2.1 million from the TNRD will cover the remaining costs.

“After this is complete, we'll be done," Vieira said.

"Which means we can move on to focus on other utility systems and other needs."