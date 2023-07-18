Submissions being accepted for art pieces to hang at Kamloops Airport

Photo: Kamloops Arts Council

The Kamloops Arts Council is now accepting submissions for its Art in Public Spaces program seeking pieces to hang in the terminal at Kamloops Airport.

The program offers KAC members to showcase their art in spaces around the Kamloops area.

Members are allowed to submit one application that includes up to three pieces. While subjects that represent Kamloops and surrounding areas are encouraged, all themes are welcome.

This application is for KAC members only. Those in need of a membership can visit the KAC website.

All pieces submitted will be given to a jury. All submissions are not guaranteed acceptance.

Criteria for the submissions can be found on the KAC website.

The submission deadline is Aug. 17 and the exhibition will run from September through next August.