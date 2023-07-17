Pacific Coastal announces launch of a new service linking Kamloops, Victoria

Photo: Pacific Coastal Airlines

Pacific Coastal Airlines is launching new service between Kamloops and Victoria.

Starting Oct. 17, the airline will offer six weekly flights between YYJ and YKA. The route will run from Sunday to Friday each week until April 26.

This route will be operated by a Beechcraft 1900 aircraft.

“As the exclusive airline offering non-stop flights between Victoria and Kamloops, we aim to improve customers' travel experience by avoiding the hassle of layovers or time-consuming connections,” Johnathan Richardson, VP of customer and commercial for Pacific Coastal Airlines, said in a news release.

Travellers can book flights now on the Pacific Coastal website, or by calling 1-800-663-2872.

The airline is also offering passengers a 20 per cent discount on flights with the code VC2KL.