Wildfire northeast of Sun Peaks grows to 265 hectares, still out of control

Photo: BC Wildfire Service

UPDATE: 10:25 a.m.

Dozens of wildland firefighters are working a growing blaze northeast of Sun Peaks, which ballooned in size overnight to 265 hectares.

A BC Wildfire Service representative told Castanet Kamloops the Bush Creek East fire is now an estimated 265 hectares in size, up 100 hectares since Sunday night.

More than 30 BCWS personnel are currently attending the fire, with heavy equipment working to build a guard.

BCWS said air tankers are available to respond as required on Monday.

Two water tenders and multiple pieces of heavy equipment are assisting in fire response efforts as well.

ORIGINAL: 9:11 a.m.

The Bush Creek East wildfire northeast of Sun Peaks is still listed as out of control after it swelled to 165 hectares in size Sunday afternoon, according to the BC Wildfire service.

BCWS said crews are still gathering on the site to assess the situation and operational objectives for the day.

The fire grew Sunday due to gusts of wind blowing 40 to 50 kilometres per hour and clear skies that saw increased temperatures.

According to the BCWS website, 22 firefighters are attending the wildfire with the assistance of a helicopter, two water tenders, two bulldozers, one excavator, one feller buncher and one skidder.

An industry heavy equipment task force is also supporting response efforts on site.

The blaze is believed to have been started by a lightning strike when it was discovered Wednesday night.

The fire is located approximately 23 kilometres northwest of Chase and due west of Adams Lake.

