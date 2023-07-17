265-hectare wildfire showing less fire activity thanks to cooler weather, rain

Photo: BC Wildfire Service

UPDATE: 4:45 p.m.

The BC Wildfire Service says the Bush Creek East wildfire has seen minimal growth Monday thanks to overcast skies and rain, but it is continuing to burn out of control at 265 hectares.

The Lower East Adams Lake wildfire has seen similar conditions, also minimizing its growth as it remains at 60 hectares in size.

Another spot-sized wildfire was discovered around noon today, and is currently situated approximately 17 kilometres northeast of Kamloops, according to BCWS.

UPDATE: 1:58 p.m.

The Bush Creek East wildfire has been held at 265 hectares since this morning, according to BCWS.

The fire, located 23 kilometres northwest of Chase, is reportedly showing lessened wildfire behaviour today thanks to cooler weather.

BCWS said the fire is showing more rank one, a smouldering ground fire, and rank two, a low vigour surface fire, behaviour compared to the same time yesterday.

A second fire nearby, on the east side of Adams Lake, has also grown overnight, reaching 60 hectares in size.

BCWS said the Lower East Adams Lake fire is so far not threatening anything in the area and has an initial attack crew attending.

Both wildfires are believed to have been caused by lightning last Wednesday.

This story will be updated when more information is available.

UPDATE: 10:25 a.m.

Dozens of wildland firefighters are working a growing blaze northeast of Sun Peaks, which ballooned in size overnight to 265 hectares.

A BC Wildfire Service representative told Castanet Kamloops the Bush Creek East fire is now an estimated 265 hectares in size, up 100 hectares since Sunday night. The blaze is burning about 14 kilometres northeast of Sun Peaks.

More than 30 BCWS personnel are currently attending the fire, with heavy equipment working to build a guard.

BCWS said air tankers are available to respond as required on Monday.

Two water tenders and multiple pieces of heavy equipment are assisting in fire response efforts as well.

ORIGINAL: 9:11 a.m.

The Bush Creek East wildfire northeast of Sun Peaks is still listed as out of control after it swelled to 165 hectares in size Sunday afternoon, according to the BC Wildfire service.

BCWS said crews are still gathering on the site to assess the situation and operational objectives for the day.

The fire grew Sunday due to gusts of wind blowing 40 to 50 kilometres per hour and clear skies that saw increased temperatures.

According to the BCWS website, 22 firefighters are attending the wildfire with the assistance of a helicopter, two water tenders, two bulldozers, one excavator, one feller buncher and one skidder.

An industry heavy equipment task force is also supporting response efforts on site.

The blaze is believed to have been started by a lightning strike when it was discovered Wednesday night.

The fire is located approximately 23 kilometres northwest of Chase and due west of Adams Lake.

This story will be updated when more information is available.